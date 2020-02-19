Coronavirus, Eritrean students in China are in good health

Eritrean students in China are in good health

Asmara, 18 February 2020 – The Eritrean Embassy in China indicated that so far no Eritrean student in that country is reported to be infected with the virus COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Eritrean students at the universities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, also stated that even though the lockdown has restricted their movements, they are following every instruction the Government of the Peoples Republic of China is issuing regarding the virus outbreak.

The students also commended the effort and follow up of the Eritrean Ambassador in China, Mr. Tsegay Tesfatsion as well as the Government of Eritrea are making to ensure their safety.

Universities and Colleges in China have started providing online courses to students for fear of the spread of the virus.

There are over 25 Universities and colleges in Wuhan, the main city of China’s Hubei province where the Coronavirus was discovered weeks ago. Wuhan is a city of over 11 million residents.