Saudi’s business people are interested in investing in Eritrea

President Isaias Afweki met and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Asmara, 20 February 2020 – President Isaias Afwerki and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met in Riyadh in the evening hours of yesterday, 19 February and discussed on bilateral relations and on comprehensive Red Sea cooperation.

In the meeting, President Isaias underlined the profound economic and social transformation underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is of immense significance.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his part stressed on the need to institutionalize the cooperation among the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden countries to better promote peace and security in order to collectively benefit from the huge human and natural resources and opportunities in the region.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab on Eritrean side and Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and State Minister and member of the Cabinet, Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed.

President Isaias had also met on 18 February with several Saudi business people that have interest in investing in Eritrea in the sectors of energy, fisheries, agriculture and mining. President Isaias on his part pointing out on the potential economic synergy between the two countries assured the business people that Eritrea welcomes Saudi investment.