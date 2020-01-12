Eritrea and Somalia, Joint Communiqué on the Visit of the President of Somalia

At the official invitation of H. E. President Isaias Afwerki, H. E. Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, President of Somalia, visited Eritrea from 10-11 January, 2020.

During the visit, the two leaders held frank and extensive talks on bilateral relations and regional matters of common interest.

The two Presidents noted with satisfaction the robust growth in bilateral cooperation since the signing of their Joint Declaration on Friendship and Comprehensive Cooperation on July 29, 2018 in Asmara.

The two Heads of State also appreciated the progress in the cooperation between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia based on their Tripartite Agreement of September 2018.

The two leaders stressed that, despite lingering challenges and difficulties, the regional climate remains conducive for effective and durable cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Presidents Isaias and Mohammed rededicated themselves to strengthening their efforts to advance the Tripartite Agreement as well as overall regional cooperation.

On the situation in Somalia, the two leaders lauded the considerable progress that has been made, while, at the same time, affirming that the full reconstitution of Somalia has yet to be achieved.

This requires, first and foremost, the establishment of effective and strong national institutions, including defense and security institutions, as well as the resuscitation of the nation’s economy and social infrastructure.

Accordingly, they agreed to redouble their joint efforts to consolidate Somali national sovereignty, peace and security and to boost socio-economic development.

The two leaders called on all friends and partners of Somalia and the region to support Somalia’s determination to set its own priorities and to strengthen its national institutions and capabilities.

President Mohammed Abdullahi thanked his host President Isaias for his hospitality and for Eritrea’s unwavering solidarity with Somalia.

Issued in Asmara, Eritrea, on 11 January 2020.