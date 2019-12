The coach says his side is prepared to beat Harambee Stars and reach the final of the competition in Kampala and they did it now

Eritrea coach Efrem Haile Alemseghed has maintained their intention is to go all the way and win the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Eritrea reached now the final after finishing beat Kenya at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

The red Sea Camels beat the Harambee Stars (4-1), who are the defended champions.