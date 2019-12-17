[VIDEO] Welcoming Ceremony of Ethiopian Artists in Asmara

Ethiopian cultural delegation arrive in Asmara

Asmara, 16 December 2019- Ethiopian cultural delegation led by Ms. Bezunesh Meseret, Minister D’état of Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, arrived in Asmara in the afternoon hours of today, 16 December.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport the more than 60 delegation comprising officials from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism and Foreign Affairs as well as artists and renowned singers and musicians was welcomed by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, Mr. Araya Desta, Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the Africa Union, Mr. Redwan Hussen, Ethiopian Ambassador in Eritrea as well as communities of culture and arts.

During its stay in Eritrea the cultural troupe will perform in Keren, Massawa and Asmara that will be broadcast live by Eritrean Television.