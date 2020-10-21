Eritrea congratulates Sudan on planned US terror delisting

October 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – Senior Eritrean officials arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to deliver a message from President Isaias Afwerki congratulating Sudan for being removed from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab, the delegation met the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel-Fatah Al-Burhan, as well as Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Deputy-Chairman Mohamed Hamadan Daglo.

This tribute was delivered after Monday’s news of U.S. President Donald Trump announcing his plan to remove Sudan from the terror blacklist, ending decades of international isolation.

“The delegation congratulated the people and Government of Sudan on the country’s removal from the US list of “state sponsors of terrorism,” said the Eritrean information ministry in a statement released on Tuesday.

Al-Burhan thanked Eritrea for their dedicated and unwavering solidarity with Sudan, stating that the bilateral security cooperation has commenced before then stressing the need to develop the cooperation further.

Also, he pointed out that Sudan and Eritrea share a similar stance on the timely Horn of Africa Cooperation, according to the official organ.

In a statement issued in Khartoum, Hamdok’s office said the meeting with visiting delegation discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and coordination in issues of common interest regionally and internationally.

Hamdok meeting with the Eritrean delegation was attended by Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omer Manis, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Mohamed Sharief, and the Eritrean Charge D’Affaires, Ambassador Steven C. Walker.

