Senior Eritrean Delegation in Khartoum

Asmara, 20 October 2020 – Eritrea’s senior delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met, today in Khartoum, Sudan’s President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdulfatah Al-Burhan, and delivered message from President Isaias Afwerki.

The Eritrean delegation also met Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok as well as Vice President Mohammed Hamadan Dugglo. The delegation congratulated the people and Government of Sudan on the country’s removal from the US list of “state sponsors of terrorism”.

President Al Burhan thanked Eritrea for its strong and unwavering solidarity with Sudan; stated that bilateral security cooperation has commenced; and, stressed the need to develop it further. He also stated that Sudan and Eritrea share identical positions on timely Horn of Africa cooperation.