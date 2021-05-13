ERITREA: Eid Alfetir Almubarek Celebrated Nationwide

Asmara, 13 May 2021- Eid Alfetir Almubarek was colorfully celebrated nationwide today, 13 May with prayers and congregation of the faithful held in all Mosques in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

In the message, he delivered in connection with the Eid Alfetir, Sheik Salem Ibrahim Salem, head of the Office of the Mufti, wished happy Eid to the Eritrean people in general and the followers of Islamic faith in particular as well as the Eritrean Defense Forces and called for respecting the regulations issued to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of the safety of the people.

Sheik Salem also called on the faithful to extend hands to the needy.