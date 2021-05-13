ERITREA: Abune Qerlos Elected as 5th Patriarch

Asmara, 13 May 2021- His Reverend Abune Qerlos has been elected as 5th Patriarch of Eritrea’s Orthodox Tewahdo Church in an election conducted today in Asmara in accordance with the norms and regulations of the Holy Synod and the Church.

Representatives of monasteries, dioceses, administrations, and departments of the Holy Synod as well as representatives of Theological Colleges and virtually representatives of dioceses from abroad participated in the electoral process.

The official consecration of Abune Qerlos will take place on June 13 next month.

Abune Qerlos was Arch-Bishop of Adi-Keik Diocese.