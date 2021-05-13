President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Conte visit ERITREA

Asmara, 13 May 2021- On the invitation of President Isaias Afwerki, President of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency Alpha Conte arrived in Asmara today in the afternoon hours for a two-day working visit.

On arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Alpha Conte and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The two heads of state will discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations and continental issues of mutual importance.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab were present at the welcoming ceremony.

It is to be recalled that President Alpha Conte during his visit to Massawa in February 2019 conducted an extensive discussion with President Isaias on Africa’s rightful place and role in the global order among other matters.