Eritrea has condemned the assassination attempt on Sudanese PM

Eritrea has condemned, in the strongest terms, the cowardly assassination attempt on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdock.

In his message to General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, President Isaias Afwerki stated: “this despicable act underscores,once again,the desperate measures that the forces of darkness and their sponsors are prepared to take to scuttle and reverse the ongoing positive changes in the Sudan”

Pre. Isaias further underlined: “The GOE reiterates its full solidarity with the Government of Sudan in its vigorous undertakings to overhaul vestiges of the old regime to advance the welfare of the people of Sudan with its positive dividends to peace & stability in the region”

#Eritrea has condemned, in the strongest terms, the cowardly assassination attempt on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdock. — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 10, 2020

In his message to General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, President Isaias Afwerki stated: "this despicable act underscores,once again,the desperate measures that the forces of darkness and their sponsors are prepared to take to scuttle and reverse the ongoing positive changes in the Sudan" — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 10, 2020