Eritrea has not registered any COVID-19 related deaths, WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is a 23 per cent increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa in the past week.

The report indicated that “since our last External Situation Report 20 issued on July 15, 2020, a total of 117,267 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 23 per cent increase) was reported from 45 countries

“Of the 117,267 reported new cases, the majority, 71 per cent (83, 506), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Meanwhile, it stated that South Africa registered more than half of all reported confirmed cases in the region, with 381,798, representing 62 per cent.

Other countries that reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria with 37,801 confirmed cases, followed by Ghana with 28,989 cases, Algeria with 24,278 and Cameroon with 16,522 cases.

Côte d’Ivoire has 14,531, Kenya has 14,168, Ethiopia (11,072), Senegal (8,985) and Democratic Republic of Congo recorded 8,534 cases.

These 10 countries collectively accounted for 88 per cent (546, 678) of all reported cases.

The total number of deaths exceeded 10,000 and is now at 10,116, reported in 44 countries, giving an overall Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 1.6 per cent.

The report said three countries, namely Eritrea, Seychelles and Uganda have not registered any COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.