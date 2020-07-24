[R.i.P.] Support Eritrean Artist Alexander’s Family

SHEDDING light to the sorrowful and unbearable death of Alexander Arefaine. On Thursday July 16, 2020, 35-years old Alexander was found unconscious and unresponsive at 21471 Foothill Blvd Hayward CA. The police and medical examiners are still investigating to determine if his death was accidental or suicide. After recently hearing this awful news, his beloved two beautiful daughters [Holda and Linda], mam, siblings, relatives and friends are devastated and mourning the sudden passing of our adore and most beloved Alexander. Many of us lost a wonderful loved young life and stranger to none.

