[ERITREA] Mawlid al-Nabi Virtual Format Celebrations at Asmara

According Eritrea Minister of Information Mr. Yemane G.M. Eid-Mawlid Al-Nabi was celebrated in Virtual Format at Asmara’s Grand Mosque.

“Mawlid al-Nabi Virtual Format Celebrations at Asmara’s Grand Mosque this morning. In his sermon, Acting Mufti Sheikh Salim Ibrahim, thanked all institutions involved & urged for patience & resilience to maintain Eritrea’s commendable track record of controlling COVID-19” MOI Yemane GM on Twitter

Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif is the observance of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad which is commemorated in Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.