Happy Mawlid al-Nabi to all Eritreans

By
IIIRራ | raimoq
-
0
148

Happy Mawlid al-Nabi to all #Eritreans! The celebrations and associated religious ceremony will be held in virtual setting tomorrow & the full programme will be broadcast live on Eri-TV from 9:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. LT

