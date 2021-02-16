Eritrea MOI Yemane GM replied to Africa-Intelligence Article on Twitter

“In its publication of 11 February last week, Africa Intelligence contrives a story on Assab replete with gross inaccuracies and falsehoods. #Eritrea will issue appropriate rebuttal and clarification on the matter in due time.”

>> Emirates quits its Assab military base