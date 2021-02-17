President Isaias Afwerki will conduct an Interview Today

Eri-TV and Radio Dmitsi Hafash will conduct an interview with President Isaias Afwerki Today, February 17th, on regional and domestic issues. The interview will be broadcast live by both services at 8:00 p.m. local time.

