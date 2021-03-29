ERITREA, Partial Resumption of Public Transport has commenced

Eritrean Information Minister Mr. Yemane G. Meskel on his Twitter page posted, that partial resumption of public transport has commenced in Eritrea today.
“With the opening of schools, partial resumption of public transport has commenced today with city & inter-city buses on main arteries in many parts of the country. The easing of restrictions is being implemented with rigorous adherence to, & monitoring of, all preventive measures”
