“Self-styled experts on the Horn who dominated distorted narratives” Y.GM

Eritrean Information Minister Mr. Yemane G. Meskel on his Twitter page …

“Quite amused by skewed “news analysis” (France 24, ICG etc.) & half-baked “recommendations & prescriptions” by self-styled experts on the Horn who had dominated distorted narratives in the past years. What is more galling is duplicitous arguments they push for with straight face”

“High-time to respect the Horn; Hight-time to recognize that the frameworks & architectures of cooperation nurtured and difficult measures that are taken in challenging circumstances to ensure collective security are only normative & would have elicited similar responses elsewhere”