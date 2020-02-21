Eritrea participates in international forums

Eritrea has participated at the 10th Session of World Urban Forum as well as at the 75th Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Eritrean Ambassador in Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom participated at the 10th Session of World Urban Forum held from 8 to 13 February in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, representing Eritrea and as a Chairman of the UN Human Settlement Program and as member of advisory committee of the forum. The objective of the forum was to discuss on the efforts being exerted to build human and social capital, to build a sustainable urban future with a special focus on youth and women as well as innovation of urban solutions in housing, mobility and planning.

In the same vein, an Eritrean delegation headed by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, participated at the 75th regular Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women held on 14 February at the office of the United Nations in Geneva.

At the meeting the Eritrean delegation presented its 6th report focusing on the developments registered in avoiding political, socio-economic as well as cultural discriminations against women in Eritrea.

The delegation also said the Eritrean Government since the armed struggle for national independence has been committed to ensure the rights and development of Eritrean women.