As a part of “Eritrea Fights Covid19”, Eritrea plans to run a vaccination program against Covid19.
Russian Ambassador to Eritrea A. Yarakhmedov said on his Twitter page that he had a meeting with PFDJ economic director Mr. Hagos Ghebrehiwet to discuss the Sputnik-V vaccine.
10 марта Посол 🇷🇺 в 🇪🇷 А.А.Ярахмедов встретился с советником президента 🇪🇷 Х.Гебрехиветом для обсуждения вакцины Sputnik V
On March 10, Ambassador of 🇷🇺 to 🇪🇷 A.Yarakhmedov had a meeting with the Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ 🇪🇷 H.Ghebrehiwet to discuss Sputnik V vaccine pic.twitter.com/5whQHJsegK
