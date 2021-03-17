Eritrea plans to run a vaccination program against Covid19

By
IIIRራ | raimoq
-
0
534

As a part of “Eritrea Fights Covid19”, Eritrea plans to run a vaccination program against Covid19.

Russian Ambassador to Eritrea A. Yarakhmedov said on his Twitter page that he had a meeting with PFDJ economic director Mr. Hagos Ghebrehiwet to discuss the Sputnik-V vaccine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR