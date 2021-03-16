[VIDEO] Tiffany Haddish becomes first black woman to win Grammy in three decades

Tiffany Haddish’s EMOTIONAL Reaction to Winning First GRAMMY

Tiffany Haddish becomes first black woman to win Grammy in three decades

Tiffany Haddish burst into tears after learning she had won her first Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, saying ‘a black woman hasn’t won this since 1986’.

The versatile actress took the award for her ‘Black Mitzvah’ album during Sunday’s ceremony. She wasn’t present to accept the trophy and didn’t find out she had won until Monday morning while on the set of ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’.

The 40-year-old comedian and actress could not control her tears while expressing her feelings on the historic win at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star was the only woman nominated for Best Comedy Album, and beat the likes of Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, and Jerry Seinfeld to take home the award.