[VIDEO] Eritreans and Ethiopians staged demonstration in Geneva

Ethiopians and Eritreans on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

It aimed at opposing pressure and intervention in the affairs of the two countries under the guise of alleged massacres and human rights violations in the Tigray region.

Protestors called for respect for the sovereignty of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Pressure against the countries is informed by misinformation from supporters of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), according to the protestors.

Last week, Ethiopians and Eritreans organized a huge joint anti-misinformation protest in Washington DC, United States.

There has been a claim by supporters of TPLF that Ethiopia and Eritrean troops committed a war crime in Aksum, a claim that was amplified by the Human Rights Commission of the United Nations.

Ethiopia has dismissed the claims about alleged ethnic cleansing or massacres in Aksum city, one of the tourist destinations in the country where the Ark of the Covenant is believed to be resting.