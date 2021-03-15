Fake News, Nigeria isn’t Tigray

Facebook image doesn’t show massacre victims in Ethiopia’s Tigray

In Summary

The photo shows bodies lined up in rows on the ground, and a huge crowd of onlookers in the background

The image and story were carried by various international news outlets, including France 24

A picture shared on Facebook claiming to show the bodies of victims massacred in Aksum, Tigray region of Ethiopia is FALSE.

The photo shows bodies lined up in rows on the ground, and a huge crowd of onlookers in the background, accompanied by a headline that reads, “Reports Emerging Of ‘Horrible’ Massacre In Ethiopian Holy City”.

