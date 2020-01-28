ERITREA : Somali President visits port city of Massawa

Asmara, 28 January 2020- President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of the Federal Republic of Somalia and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki visited that port city of Massawa.

The facilities that President Mohamed visited include the port, Tin and Poli-Plastic factory as well as various areas in the port city.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab attended the program.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed returned home from the Massawa International Airport concluding two-day working visit in Eritrea.