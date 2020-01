Great news, Abiel has been found. Our Eritrean community in Los Angeles would like to thank each and every one of you who prayed for a safe return and those who actively participated in looking for our son Abiel Tsegai.



Long Beach police were asked last week to help the public find the 21-year-old missing Abiel Tsegai.

According to various sources, Abiel has been found healthy.

Thank god !

