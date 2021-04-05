Eritrea to start partial resumption of commercial flights in mid April
“Eritrea: Ministry of Transport & Communications announced today partial resumption of commercial flights in mid April. This will be confined to weekly flights for Asmara-Addis Abeba/Asmara-Dubai routes with implementation of rigorous preventive measures – prior PCR testing etc.”
