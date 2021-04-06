Eritrean MoI Mr. Yeman G.M. on Twitter

“Plaut & his junior accomplice at Brussels-based EEPA – Mirjam V. Reisen – keep beating their own world record for most vicious pathological liars! New product in their brand: “Eritrean troops are fighting in Oromia!”. Wonder why certain EU countries heed their vile disinformation” Y. GM

Plaut & his junior accomplice at Brussels-based EEPA – Mirjam V. Reisen – keep beating their own world record for most vicious pathological liars! New product in their brand: "Eritrean troops are fighting in Oromia!". Wonder why certain EU countries heed their vile disinformation — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) April 6, 2021

Mirjam Van Reisen and Martin Plaut, the two unsavory surrogates of the TPLF Junta, have been busy of late on producing anti-Eritrea stories and reports based on unsubstantiated hearsay. The purpose was, of course, to stop European Union’s development aid to Eritrea. Succeeded or not, the duo must know that Eritrea and its people will chart their own destiny and are perfectly capable of doing so … with or without development aid from others