Eritrea to the US State Department’s Annual Report on Human Rights

Eritrea’s Respone to the US State Department’s Annual Report on Human Rights

“US State Department’s Annual Report on Human Rights – Section on Eritrea – is essentially catalogue of smear campaigns peddled by Eritrea’s detractors. At a more substantive level, no country – including the US – has moral high ground to issue HR bill of health of other countries”