[VIDEO] Amb. Dina Mufti’s explanation for his briefing on Eritrea

Dina Mufti apologize for his briefing about Eritrea on FB

“In my weekly briefing on 30th March 2021 , I have cited the fact that Ethiopia and Eritrea as close neighbours deserve wholerounded relationship. I also said both Eritreans and Ethiopians equally abhore the unfortunate war and adversity. Ethiopia is committed to the Eritrean sovereignty and I have been also equally committed . Therefore I would like to bring to the attention of fellow Eritreans and others that there has been an understanding of my presentation out of the context .l humbly apologize for the confusion . Long live Ethio -Eritrean solidarity!!!!!!”

>> [VIDEO] Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Press Release that angered Eritreans