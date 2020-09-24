Eritrea will participate at 2020 Road World Championships

Asmara, 23 September 2020 – Eritrea will participate at the 87th 2020 Road World Championships Cycling competition that will commence tomorrow, 24 September in Imola, Italy.

In his telephone speech to Erina, Mr. Samson Solomon, coach of the Eritrean National Cycling Team stated that competitors from over 40 countries will participate at the World Championships and professional cyclists that have been riding in international cycling competitions in Europe Merhawi Kudus, Natnael Berhane and Amanuel Gebrezigabihier will represent Eritrea.

The four-day World Championships will only include the Elite men’s and Elite women’s time trial and road race events between Thursday September 24 and Sunday September 27. The Junior and Under-23 world championships will not be awarded in 2020, report included.

The men’s road race will be 258.2km with a total of nearly 5km of climbing, while the length of the women’s race will be 143km with a cumulated 2.75km of ascension, the report added.

The 2020 Road World Championships is being conducted a weekend after the end of the Tour de France, becoming one of the few international competitions to be held this year.