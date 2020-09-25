Eritrea’s response on the Article “Russia’s security footprints in the Horn”

Eritrea MoI – Mr Yemane G. Meskel on Tweeter

The purported “highetened interest” in Eritrea’s shores by all and sundry aside, Mr. Ramani’s speculative conjecture is patently wrong. This and other wild assertions that have been floated recently, do not reflect, and are not indeed in #Eritrea’s radar screen.

In a long (22-page) article on “Russia’s security footprints in the Horn” that appeared on the prestigious US-based publication of FPRI, Mr. Samuel Ramani stipulates that “Eritrea is the most likely venue for a base or major military installation for Russia in the Horn of Africa”