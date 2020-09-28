Eritrea’s FM Osman Saleh and Saudi Arabia’s FM discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s FM and Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed discuss bilateral relations

They reviewed developments and issues of mutual concern

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Sunday with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed.

During the call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

They also reviewed developments and issues of mutual concern.