Eritrean Alexander Isak: The rising star compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Alexander Isak: The rising star compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but who couldn’t be more different

“We had a special bond, because we are both of Eritrean origin”, says Nahom Ghidey, who coached Isak at AIK from when he was 10 to when he was 13.

“Alexander’s parents came to Stockholm in the 1980s because of the long civil war, and he grew up as a Swede but was always close to Eritean culture.

“Eritreans are proud, strong and patriotic people, and that background was influential. His father, Teame, is a teacher and Alexander has always received a lot of love and support from his family.

“I’m certain that the unique mixture of Swedish and Eritrean cultures produced a special footballer.”

It was probably the most successful 17th birthday in football history.

The big Stockholm derby between Djurgarden and AIK was on 21 September 2016, and Alexander Isak made sure it was an evening to remember. . . .

