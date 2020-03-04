Eritrean National Cycling Team accorded warm welcome in Asmara

#Eritrea's National Cycling Team arrived home today to a tumultuous welcome after stellar performance in the eight stages of 12th Tour du Rwanda (2020) and clinching the championship of the tour/the Yellow Jersey pic.twitter.com/UDeLhKSWUn — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 4, 2020

Thousands of Asmara residents turned out to the streets of Asmara to accord a warm welcome for the victorious national team.

This year’s Tour du Rwanda Championship Eritrea was represented by young and new cyclists and the victory that was claimed this year attests to the bright future of cycling sport in the country.

Natnael Tesfatsion member of the Eritrean Cycling National team becomes winner of the 12th Tour Du Rwanda 2020.

Natnael also won the jerseys for best African rider and best young rider, whereas compatriot Dawit Yemane won the jersey for best sprinter at the UCI 2.1 category.

Over 70 riders from 16 countries as well as other internationally recognized cycling teams took part at the Tour Du Rwanda 2020 that was conducted from 23 February to 01 March.

The Eritrean National Cycling Team included Natnael Tesfatsion, Henok Mulubrhan, Dawit Yemane, Sirak Tesfom and Mehari Tewolde.

Natnael Tesfatsion has become the third Eritrean to win Tour of Rwanda following Daniel Teklehaimanot in 2010 and Merhawi Kudus in 2019.