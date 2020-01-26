Eritrean Biniam Girmay deed it again, won the 6th stage

Biniam Girmay again!

The 19-year-old young Eritrean won today in Port-Gentil the 6th stage, his second of this Tropicale 2020, after third after 2019. A talent is born in Gabon!

Biniam Girmay takes a liking to the roads of Gabon. After having created the surprise in 2019 by beating at Franceville the famous German sprinter André Greipel, the young Eritrean won today his second success this year in Port-Gentil after Mitzic during the 3rd stage.

He thus proved that he had all the talent to become a great champion in the future.

At only 19 years old, he joined this year the French professional team Nippo-Delko Provence thanks to his performance on the 2019 Tropicale. By returning to the roads of Gabon, he wanted to confirm that his new boss was not wrong in hiring him.

He was able to controlm the last kilometers with much ease while the teams Cofidis, Natura4Ever-Roubaix and Total-Direct Energie had a very high speed in the final. Biniam Girmay had been well guided by his team- mates and he was released at the right time to start his sprint. He won without needing the photo finish to decide between the others sprinters.

This is the 5th victory for an African rider in 6 stages. It’s an absolute record since the creation of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo in 2006.

Before the arrival tomorrow in Libreville, his compatriot Natnael Tesfazion retained the yellow jersey with only a 1 second lead over French Jordan Levasseur (Natura4Ever-Roubaix) and 4 over Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis).