Eritrean President Isaias A. returned home after working visit to Ethiopia

According Eritrean Information Minister Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel on twitter, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and returned home after three-day working visit to Ethiopia.
Pre. Isaias returned home in mid-morning hours today after three-day working visit to Ethiopia which was marked by tours to development projects. The two sides held extensive & frank consultations on bilateral & regional issues; and agreed to deepen their all-rounded cooperation
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 15, 2020