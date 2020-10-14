[VIDEO] President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Eritrean Delegates visit Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Asmara, 13 October 2020 – Accompanied by Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the afternoon hours of today, 13 October.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were briefed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and engineers on the overall process of the construction and potential of the grand dam, the report added.

Earlier today, President Isaias Afwerki, accompanied by Prime Minister Abiy also visited the Koysha hydropower dam under construction on Omo River.

President Isaias and Prime Minister Abiy yesterday, 12 October paid a visit to the National Park in Konta zone, Southern Region, the report added.

President Isaias Afwerki is carrying out a three-day working visit to Ethiopia, on the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.