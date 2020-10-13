[VIDEO] President Isaias Afwerki’s visit to Ethiopia – Reportage

On the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia this morning for a three-day working visit.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister Andargachew Gedu, and State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein, upon arrival at Jimma Abajifar Airport earlier in the day.

The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias and his delegation today visited Jimma University, the Hachalu Civic Center within the compound, coffee plantations, and investments in Oromia Region as well as Gibe-III and IV hydropower plants in the Southern Region.

The two Heads of State will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation.

As it will be recalled, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had paid a similar working visit to Eritrea last August.