Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has arrived in Jimma-Ethiopia

On the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia this morning for a three-day working visit. The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

The two Heads of State will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation. As it will be recalled, PM Abiy Ahmed had paid a similar working visit to Eritrea last August.

#Ethiopia: #Eritrean delegation and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have visited the activities of Jimma University. pic.twitter.com/IcMpf6J2iL — EBC News (@ebczena) October 12, 2020