Two Eritrean men arrested in Hamrun for assault and robbery

Two Eritrean Men Arrested Following Late Night Assault And Robbery In Ħamrun

Two men were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in connection with a violent assault in Hamrun which left two people in hospital.

Police said that at around 2:30 in the morning on Saturday the Hamrun police station was informed of a need for its assistance in Triq Joe Sciberras in Hamrun.

Upon arrival on the scene, police found a 32-year-old man from Tarxien and a 37-year-old woman from Moldova who said that they had been assaulted and robbed by three foreigners, who escaped the site with their money.

The police’s violent crimes unit and the rapid intervention unit were also on site.

A search was immediately mounted, and two suspicious people matching the description given by the victims were soon spotted.

The two men, both Eritreans, were arrested and taken to the Police lock-up in Floriana for further evaluation and investigation.

The two victims meanwhile were taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance for care. There, the woman was certified as suffering from grievous injuries and the man certified as suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations, led by the violent crimes unit, are ongoing.