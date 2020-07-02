Eritrea’s Minister express condolences to families and friends of Artist Haacaaluu H.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing of the Ethiopian Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, Eritrea’s Minister of Information Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel express condolences to his families, his friends and Supporters and to the people of Oromia and Ethiopia.

The life of the inspirational #Oromo artist and fighter for justice ,#HaacaaluuHundeessaa has been tragically cut short. Heartfelt condolences to his family, his millions of fans and supporters, and to the people of #Oromia and #Ethiopia