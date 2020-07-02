Help with finance to cover funeral expenses of Arsema, Meaden & Danait

We are all saddened and shocked by the horrific stabbing murder of two children aged 7 and 9 years old and their 19 years old aunt that happened on Sunday morning June 28, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona.

The family with their mother immigrated three years ago from a refugee camp in Ethiopia to the USA through the Lutheran Social Services. This young family was looking for a bright future in the USA. Unfortunately, three of them were murdered by stabbing while they were asleep.

The funeral expenses are beyond the family’s ability to cover. Therefore; we are asking everyone to help with finance to cover funeral expenses.