[ETHIOPIA] Some places are under the control of Ethiopian Defense Forces

06 Nov 2020 – (EP) Humera, Wolkait and Tegede are now entirely under the control of Ethiopian Defense Forces.
The Ethiopian Defense Forces have dismantled all the garrisons TPLF built around Eritrea’s border and annihilate the empty barrel ragtag TPLF forces.
Reports say that Eritrean Army is sitting and watching the event across the Setit Tekeze river.
Observing and reading the TPLF cadres and activists on media, their spirits and bravados have walloped by the speed and ease of the National Defense Forces offence.
Photos and video are coming from Gondar, Wolkait, Tegede and Humera (pictured) show jubilation on the street of cities across Amhara Region.