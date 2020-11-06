[ETHIOPIA] Some places are under the control of Ethiopian Defense Forces

According Eritrean Press page on Facebook, Humera, Wolkait and Tegede are now entirely under the control of Ethiopian Defense Forces.

06 Nov 2020 – (EP) Humera, Wolkait and Tegede are now entirely under the control of Ethiopian Defense Forces.

The Ethiopian Defense Forces have dismantled all the garrisons TPLF built around Eritrea’s border and annihilate the empty barrel ragtag TPLF forces.