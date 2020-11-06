Ethiopia has no place for criminal elements, PM Abiy Ahmed

PM Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali on Twitter | Nov. 6, 2020

Ethiopia has no place for criminal elements. The proud Ethiopian people of Tigray & other citizens cannot be taken hostage by fugitives from justice forever. We shall extract the region of these criminal elements & relaunch our country on a path to sustainable prosperity for all.

Article 51 of FDRE Constitution, listing powers & functions of federal gov’t stipulates that “It shall protect & defend the Constitution”. To discharge this duty the gov’t is taking measures to enforce the rule of law against a clique that attacked our National Defense Forces.1/2