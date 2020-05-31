[ETHIOPIA] Statement on the Ethiopia-Sudan Border Incident

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the Ethiopia-Sudan Border Incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia refers with great dismay the incident of 28 May 2020 along the border area between Ethiopia and the Sudan and hereby expresses its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of both countries.

In the spirit of containing the situation on the ground and avoiding any further tension, the Ministry urges that the two countries should work together through existing military mechanisms to address and jointly investigate circumstances surrounding the incident. The Ministry strongly believes that there is no honorable reason for the two countries to descend into hostility and calls for the need to continue the close collaboration between neighboring local and regional administrations to ensure peace and security in the border area. We are of the view that such incidents are best addressed through diplomatic discussion based on the cordial and friendly relation and peaceful coexistence between the two countries. We believe that the incident does not represent the strong ties between the peoples of the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia wishes to underscore the importance of further strengthening the cordial and friendly atmosphere that reflects the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding.

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs of the FDRE

Office of the Spokesperson

31 May 2020