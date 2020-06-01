Charter flight on the 6th of June 2020 ***

The German embassy intends to organize a charter flight from Asmara directly to Frankfurt. Departure on the 06/06, at 11.30pm, arrival in Frankfurt on June 7th, at 8 am.

Ticket price is 1400 euros (1500 US dollars or the equivalent in GBP£) per person. Children between the age of 2 and 12 pay 900 euros (1000 US dollars or the equivalent in GBP£).

***

Payment should be made to the German account of Ethiopian Airlines

IBAN DE73 5004 0000 0682 0005 00

BIC COBADEFFXXX

Purpose: << Charter Asmara – Frankfurt, full name of the passenger >>

Important! Proof of payment must be sent by email to the Ethiopian Airlines (ET) office in Asmara berhaneme@ethiopianairlines.com and cc to the German embassy reg1@asma.diplo.de by Wednesday the 3rd June 2020.

The flight can also be paid in cash (US $, Euro or GBP £) at ET in Asmara or in any other ET office worldwide. It is important that proof of payment is made available to the ET office in Asmara in time!

Ethiopian Airlines opening hours in Asmara are Monday the 1st June, 10 am to 1 pm and Tuesday to Friday, 9.00 am to 1 pm.

ET office entrance is at the backside of Alhashime Mall.

All passengers *** must register at ET office Asmara with proof of payment for the charter flight. All passengers who do not live in Germany, must, due to Covid19, show an onward travel ticket when registering or at the latest before checking in.

—————————————————————————–

*** The flight only concerns passengers who are already listed for the charter.

The flight date ultimately depends on special flight permits and the final number of passengers. The flight date my therefore be postponed if necessary. Payments once made cannot be reimbursed.

***

Charterflug-Charter flight

Charterflug am 06.06.2020 *** (translation below)

Die deutsche Botschaft beabsichtigt einen Charterflug von Asmara direkt nach Frankfurt durchzuführen. Abflug am 06.06. , um 23.30h, Ankunft in Frankfurt am 07.06., um 8Uhr früh.

Flugpreis beträgt pro Person 1400 Euro (oder 1500 US-Dollar). Kinder zwischen 2 bis 12 Jahren zahlen 900,-Euro (oder 1000 US Dollar). ***

Bezahlung auf das Konto

Ethiopian Airlines

IBAN DE73 5004 0000 0682 0005 00

BIC COBADEFFXXX

Zweck: <<Charter Asmara – Frankfurt, vollständiger Name des Passagiers >>

Wichtig! Nachweis der Bezahlung auch per Mail an das Büro von Ethiopian Airlines (ET) in Asmara berhaneme@ethiopianairlines.com und cc an die deutsche Botschaft reg1@asma.diplo.de übersenden.

Der Flug kann auch bei ET in Asmara in bar (US$ oder Euro) bezahlt werden oder aber in jedem anderen ET Büro. Wichtig ist, dass der Nachweis der Bezahlung dem ET Büro in Asmara rechtzeitig vorliegt! Möglichst bis Mittwochvormittag den 03.06.

Öffnungszeiten ET Büro Asmara, Montag, 01.06 von 10 bis 13 Uhr, Dienstag bis Freitag 9 bis 13 Uhr.

Der Eingang zum ET Büro befindet sich im Hinterhof des Alhashim Mall.

Alle Passagiere*** haben sich bei ET Airline mit dem Zahlungsnachweis für den Charterflug zu registrieren. Alle Passagiere, die nicht in Deutschland leben, müssen, Covid19 bedingt, bei der Registrierung bzw. spätestens vor dem Einchecken eine Bestätigung für die Weiterreise vorlegen.

—————————————————————————–

***Der Flug betrifft nur Passagiere, die bereits für den Charter gelistet sind.

Das Flugdatum hängt letztendlich von speziellen Fluggenehmigungen ab und der endgültigen Anzahl der Passagiere. Das Flugdatum kann sich deshalb auch noch etwas nach hinten verschieben. Einmal geleistete Zahlungen können nicht wieder erstattet werden.