Ethiopian runner Abadi Hadis dies at age 22 – RiP

Abadi Hadis, the bronze medalist in the 2017 world cross-country championships, died Tuesday.

Ethiopian news site Addis Standard said Hadis was being treated in a hospital for an unspecified illness. Other news outlets reported that the runner had been ailing for several months.

World Athletics said Hadis was one of only five people with a hat trick of milestone performances — under 13 minutes for 5,000 meters, under 27 minutes for 10,000 meters, and under 59 minutes for the half marathon.

Last year, Hadis won the Bahrain Night Half Marathon and finished second in the RAK Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates.

He also was a regular on the Diamond League circuit from 2017 to 2019, with his best results a pair of third-place finishes in Stockholm and Lausanne in 2018.

His lone Olympic appearance was a 15th-place finish in the 10,000 meters in 2016. That year, he won the Ethiopian championship, also at 10,000 meters.