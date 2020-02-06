President Isaias Afwerki will give an Interview, tomorrow Friday, February 7

Eri-Tv and Radio Dimtsi Hafash will broadcast live, at 8:00 pm local time tomorrow Friday, February 7, Interview with President Isaias Afwerki on timely regional developments and domestic issues
Apologies for the typo error…it should read: tomorrow Friday, February 7… (Perhaps looking forward, in a subliminal way, to the historic Independence Anniv, month of May)
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 6, 2020
ክቡር ፕረዚደንት ኢሳይያስ ኣፈወርቂ፡ ጽባሕ ዓርቢ 7 ለካቲት ሰዓት 8፡00 ምሸት፡ ኣብ ዘቤታውን ዞባውን ጉዳያት ዘተኰረ፡ ብኤሪ-ቲቪን ድምጺ ሓፋሽ ኤርትራን ብቐጥታ ዝፍኖ ቃለ-መሕትት ምስ ማዕከናት ዜና ውሽጢ ሃገር ከካይድ'ዩ። pic.twitter.com/KhNArsAKEQ
— Paulos Netabay (@PNetabay) February 6, 2020