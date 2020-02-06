President Isaias Afwerki will give an Interview, tomorrow Friday, February 7

Eri-Tv and Radio Dimtsi Hafash will broadcast live, at 8:00 pm local time tomorrow Friday, February 7, Interview with President Isaias Afwerki on timely regional developments and domestic issues

Apologies for the typo error…it should read: tomorrow Friday, February 7… (Perhaps looking forward, in a subliminal way, to the historic Independence Anniv, month of May) — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 6, 2020