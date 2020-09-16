Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 65,000

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 65, 486.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia recorded 13 new deaths on Tuesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 1,035.

The ministry said that some 25,988 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered, including 655 in the last 24-hour period.

According to the ministry, a total of 38,461 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, including 280 in severe condition.

The East African country officially launched a nationwide month-long testing campaign in early August, which the Ethiopian government said “will determine the next steps to undertake in the new year.”

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic accounting for more than 50 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry. Addis Ababa currently has 35,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia overtook Nigeria to become the fourth most COVID-19 affected country in the African continent.

Ethiopia also has the fourth highest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the continent, with only South Africa, Egypt and Morocco having greater numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13. Enditem